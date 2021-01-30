IFP Advisors Inc Sells 378 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

LLY opened at $207.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.36 and a 200 day moving average of $156.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $198.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

