IFP Advisors Inc Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,239 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,685,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 235.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 579,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,074,000 after buying an additional 406,776 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 394,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after buying an additional 223,002 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,552,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,284,000 after buying an additional 129,209 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,923,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV opened at $55.13 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $62.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.53.

