IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNA. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 101,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares during the last quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 403,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,445,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,632,000 after acquiring an additional 129,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.

MNA opened at $33.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.22. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $36.18.

