IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $88.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $95.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -40.57 and a beta of -1.12. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $133.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.96.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,468 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe bought 111,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,933 shares of company stock valued at $396,650. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 52.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 42.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 15.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

