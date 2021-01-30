Ilan Ganot Sells 10,713 Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Stock

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $65,777.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SLDB stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $394.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLDB shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

