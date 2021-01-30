Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39. Immunic has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Immunic during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Immunic by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Immunic during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Immunic by 303.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Immunic by 688.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

