Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $776.93

Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $776.93 and traded as high as $838.00. Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) shares last traded at $800.00, with a volume of 170,705 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 776.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 574.37. The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 76.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L)’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In other news, insider Charlie Ridge sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.28), for a total value of £473,328.60 ($618,406.85). Also, insider Ian Simm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 700 ($9.15), for a total value of £35,000 ($45,727.72). Insiders sold 292,177 shares of company stock valued at $220,826,342 over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

