Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMBBY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

IMBBY opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.629 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.37%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 79.94%.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

