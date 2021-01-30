IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Separately, Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on IMV and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMV has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.61.

IMV opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. IMV has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $232.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.69.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). IMV had a negative return on equity of 180.04% and a negative net margin of 9,661.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that IMV will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMV. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV in the third quarter worth approximately $17,760,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of IMV by 31.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 88,948 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IMV during the third quarter worth $229,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IMV by 4,036.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in IMV by 143.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 26,926 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

