indaHash Price Reaches $0.0079 on Exchanges (IDH)

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, indaHash has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One indaHash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. indaHash has a market cap of $3.18 million and $3,364.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get indaHash alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00068877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.51 or 0.00912125 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00052872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,626.14 or 0.04761501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018511 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00028197 BTC.

indaHash Profile

IDH is a token. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. The official message board for indaHash is medium.com/@indahash. The official website for indaHash is indahash.com. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

indaHash Token Trading

indaHash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire indaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase indaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for indaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for indaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.