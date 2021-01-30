Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Compass Point upgraded Independent Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $75.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $81.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.74%.

In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $58,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,237,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,834,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 714,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,433,000 after buying an additional 16,676 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 256,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after buying an additional 56,304 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 253,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after buying an additional 102,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 218,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

