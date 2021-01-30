Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) versus Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Critical Review

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) and Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Bancorp has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Independent Bank and Peoples Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 3 1 0 2.25 Peoples Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

Independent Bank presently has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.77%. Peoples Bancorp has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.28%. Given Peoples Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Peoples Bancorp is more favorable than Independent Bank.

Dividends

Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Peoples Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Independent Bank pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Bancorp pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Independent Bank and Peoples Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $562.31 million 4.40 $165.18 million $5.62 13.36 Peoples Bancorp $234.37 million 2.57 $53.69 million $2.93 10.41

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp. Peoples Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.4% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Peoples Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Independent Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Peoples Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank and Peoples Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 24.99% 7.97% 1.09% Peoples Bancorp 12.87% 5.60% 0.71%

Summary

Independent Bank beats Peoples Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages and home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and personal loans. It also provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services, as well as automated teller machine (ATM) cards and debit cards; and mutual fund shares, unit investment trust shares, general securities, fixed and variable annuities, and life insurance products. It operates through a network of 95 full service and 2 limited service retail branches, 15 commercial banking centers, 9 investment management offices, and 7 mortgage lending centers in Eastern Massachusetts, Greater Boston, the South Shore, and the Cape and Islands, as well as in Worcester County and Rhode Island. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans. It also offers overdraft protection services; debit and automated teller machine (ATM) cards; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier's checks; and telephone, mobile, and Internet-based banking services. In addition, the company provides various life, health, and property and casualty insurance products; and fiduciary and asset management and administration services, as well as employee benefit plans. Further, it offers brokerage services through an unaffiliated registered broker-dealers; and credit cards to individuals and businesses, as well as provides merchant credit card transaction processing services through joint marketing arrangements with third parties. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 88 locations, including 77 full-service bank branches and 85 ATMs in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky. Peoples Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in Marietta, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.