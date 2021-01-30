Independent Research Reiterates “€173.00” Price Target for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3)

Independent Research set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €189.00 ($222.35) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €177.80 ($209.18).

Get Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) alerts:

VOW3 opened at €156.44 ($184.05) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. Volkswagen AG has a 52-week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52-week high of €174.40 ($205.18). The company has a 50 day moving average of €151.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of €143.02. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.66.

About Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.