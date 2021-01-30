Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Shares Up 25%

Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO)’s stock price was up 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.01. Approximately 671,974 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 199,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

About Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO)

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 km2 with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.98 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 km2 located onshore in West Java.

