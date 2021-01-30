Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Down 95.1% in January

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the December 31st total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDCBY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.75. 65,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,764. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.51. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $28.45 billion for the quarter.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

