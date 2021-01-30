Inex Project Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,900.00 (INEX)

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded 154.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. Inex Project has a total market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $1,900.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Inex Project token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Inex Project has traded 2,123.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00048928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00130829 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00265070 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00065741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00064912 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,401.69 or 0.91937946 BTC.

Inex Project Token Profile

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 tokens. Inex Project’s official website is www.inexprojectofficial.com.

Inex Project Token Trading

