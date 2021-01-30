Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $389,000 Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth $12,287,000. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth $9,789,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth $4,692,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth $4,692,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 72.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 295,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 123,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.27 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

