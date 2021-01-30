Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $700,000 Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGS opened at $73.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $96.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.34.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $244.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.40 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

