Ingalls & Snyder LLC Invests $514,000 in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,290 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 681 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $69.85 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $980.61 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

