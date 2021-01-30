Ingalls & Snyder LLC Makes New $456,000 Investment in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Bunge by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,091,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,478,000 after acquiring an additional 127,462 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bunge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Bunge from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

Bunge stock opened at $65.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.69. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $73.49.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

