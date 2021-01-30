Ingalls & Snyder LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,700 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA opened at $194.19 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $349.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.