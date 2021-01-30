Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases Shares of 799 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,357,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 127,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $2,509,000. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $933,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom stock opened at $450.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.22 billion, a PE ratio of 71.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $439.14 and its 200-day moving average is $377.76. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $470.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total transaction of $246,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

