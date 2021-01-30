Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 12,345 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,345 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 281,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after buying an additional 70,205 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,058,000 after purchasing an additional 172,476 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $40.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

