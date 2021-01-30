Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 2,353 Shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAWZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 299.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 8,658.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 64,939 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $492,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $328,000.

Get ProShares Pet Care ETF alerts:

PAWZ opened at $72.42 on Friday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $75.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.87.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.