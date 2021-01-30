Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 9,361 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,361 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,368,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,215,000 after acquiring an additional 226,395 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,075,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $713,614.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $13,839,070 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU stock opened at $78.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $87.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average is $58.22. The firm has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.