Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ingevity by 33.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ingevity by 3,724.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingevity by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Ingevity by 247.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,218,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,227,000 after purchasing an additional 867,373 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth $751,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $65.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $79.68.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

