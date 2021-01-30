Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Up 3.2% This Week

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Injective Protocol token can currently be bought for $8.91 or 0.00025980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $135.98 million and approximately $64.00 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00048325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00129910 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00261674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00065244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00064697 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,191.92 or 0.90955129 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,262,410 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

