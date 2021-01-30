Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at $272,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 55.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 324.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at about $184,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PAUG opened at $28.08 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49.

