Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several research firms have commented on INO. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

INO stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $33.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The business’s revenue was down 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 16,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $201,224.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,923.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $213,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,213 shares of company stock worth $903,050. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

