Insider Buying: Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Buys 1,874 Shares of Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $37,948.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,192.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Air T alerts:

On Tuesday, December 29th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 16,731 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $305,340.75.

NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 million, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Air T, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $42.93.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air T stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. FMR LLC owned about 2.72% of Air T as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.