Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Buys 4,093 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $198,756.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,955,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,652,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bryant R. Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

On Friday, January 22nd, Bryant R. Riley purchased 1,672 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.78 per share, with a total value of $79,888.16.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Bryant R. Riley purchased 100,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $4,600,000.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Bryant R. Riley purchased 15,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.53 per share, with a total value of $487,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $48.20 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $52.79. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.76.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.25 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 607.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 512.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 558.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.