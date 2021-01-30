Insider Buying: CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) Insider Purchases 80,000 Shares of Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,615,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,649,880.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$1,466.02.

On Wednesday, January 20th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$1,426.00.

On Monday, January 18th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$1,260.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$1,472.00.

On Monday, January 11th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 67,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$44,890.00.

On Friday, January 8th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$1,495.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$1,518.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 199,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$133,330.00.

On Monday, December 21st, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$1,518.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$1,518.00.

TSE:MBA opened at C$0.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$42.01 million and a P/E ratio of -193.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.93, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.35. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.63.

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) from C$1.21 to C$1.17 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

About CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO)

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

