Insider Buying: Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Director Acquires 1,867,912 Shares of Stock

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 1,867,912 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,070,714.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

INVA stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 146.75, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a return on equity of 53.99% and a net margin of 67.16%. The company had revenue of $88.69 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 79,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 34,318 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 288,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 20,230 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.