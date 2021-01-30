Insider Buying: Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) EVP Acquires 1,750 Shares of Stock

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) EVP David Fasanella bought 1,750 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $22,050.00.

David Fasanella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, David Fasanella bought 1,050 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $12,306.00.

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $656.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Equities analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 301.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 213.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 44.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 11.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 87.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NFBK shares. TheStreet raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

