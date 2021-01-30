Insider Selling: Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) CEO Sells 23,364 Shares of Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 23,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $264,246.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,423,314.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAOI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

