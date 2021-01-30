Insider Selling: Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total value of $2,190,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,164,835.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BYND opened at $178.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -395.73 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.17. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BYND shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

