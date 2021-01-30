Insider Selling: Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Director Sells 590,588 Shares of Stock

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $22,554,555.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 391,130 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $14,546,124.70.

NYSE CWH opened at $34.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $42.49.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.68. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Camping World during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Camping World by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Camping World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

