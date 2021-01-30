Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total transaction of $179,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick Michael Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.39, for a total transaction of $177,695.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 6,154 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,050.00.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $374.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 154.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $362.35 and a 200-day moving average of $381.78. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $182.07 and a one year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.22 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in shares of DexCom by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 8,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,440 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.78.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

