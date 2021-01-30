Insider Selling: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Insider Sells 6,326 Shares of Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) insider Regina M. Paglia sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $22.47 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $27.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.72 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 303.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

