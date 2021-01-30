Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells 48,598 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 48,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $2,171,844.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,043.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

S. Macgregor Jr. Read also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 43,258 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,730,320.00.

On Monday, January 25th, S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 6,742 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $275,747.80.

On Friday, December 18th, S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 307,614 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $11,381,718.00.

Shares of GO opened at $42.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.16. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after acquiring an additional 32,130 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 50,105 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

