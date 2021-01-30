Insider Selling: Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Sells $276,117.38 in Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 13,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $276,117.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 706,825 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $14,136,500.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,695 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $536,375.40.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 17,694 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $425,363.76.

HARP opened at $19.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $489.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.87. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 97.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 41.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HARP. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

