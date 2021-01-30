Insider Selling: JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) CEO Sells 22,011 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,004,417.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $14.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $21.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 13,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.