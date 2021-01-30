Insider Selling: Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) COO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of RF stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Several research analysts recently commented on RF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

