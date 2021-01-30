Insider Selling: Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Insider Sells $61,524.03 in Stock

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $61,524.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Trevor Hallam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $53,531.41.

On Friday, November 27th, Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $40,704.93.

On Thursday, November 5th, Trevor Hallam sold 16,751 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $251,265.00.

STRO opened at $22.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $28.09.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.96. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,992,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

