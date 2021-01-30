Insider Selling: SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CEO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $437.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $497.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.90.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.