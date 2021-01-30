Insider Selling: The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Sells 875 Shares of Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Daren Shaw sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $74,541.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daren Shaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $44,706.25.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $78.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $88.12.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $599.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens raised The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

