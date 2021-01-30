Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman Sells $585,000.00 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $136.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.04. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,446,559,000 after purchasing an additional 115,856 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 23,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $3,462,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

