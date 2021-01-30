Insider Selling: Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Sells $142,402.00 in Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $142,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,765.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE TOL opened at $51.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $54.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 17.0% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 28,524 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 27.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after buying an additional 34,155 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 7.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 148.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,995,000 after buying an additional 2,344,779 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

