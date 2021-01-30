Insider Selling: Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sells $35,300.00 in Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $35,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TCDA opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $330.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. Tricida, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $39.02.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.33). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tricida has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tricida by 9.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Tricida in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tricida by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,623,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,081,000 after purchasing an additional 263,999 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Tricida by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

