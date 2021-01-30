Insider Selling: Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $252,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TBK opened at $57.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.13.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

TBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

